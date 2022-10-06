Brown registered 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Brown led Boston in scoring in the contest, as he did in the team's first preseason game when he scored 24 points. It's a promising start for the star forward after his scoring average and shooting percentage dipped slightly last season. Brown has nonetheless averaged over 20 points in each of his past three campaigns and figures to again be a solid option as a scorer and three-point producer for fantasy managers this season.