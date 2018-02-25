Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 24 points in 29 minutes

Brown scored 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), grabbed three rebounds and handed out one assist in 29 minutes Saturday as Boston topped New York.

Brown started out hot and finished strong Saturday against New York, with nine of his ten total makes coming in the first and fourth quarters. He is an emerging fantasy asset because of a developing offensive game that teeters between good and great. Consistency will be key for Brown as the Celtics' regular season winds down, and the second-year wing won't deal with any restrictions from coach Brad Stevens.