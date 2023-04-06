Brown had 25 points (12-29 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 97-93 win over Toronto.

Brown embraced a more significant role on offense with Jayson Tatum (hip) sidelined and that resulted in him tying his season-high mark when it comes to field goal attempts. He wasn't particularly efficient but still posted a solid stat line and also recorded double-digit rebounds for the third time over his last 10 games. During that span, Brown is averaging 26.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while attempting 22.1 shots per contest.