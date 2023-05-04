Brown posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-87 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brown was one of the best players for the Celtics in this comfortable win, and he led the team in scoring, in part due to Jayson Tatum's subpar performance. The star guard continues to be extremely consistent as an offensive weapon for the Celtics, scoring at least 20 points in each of his last five playoff appearances.