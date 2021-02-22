Brown registered 25 points (7-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists and six rebounds Sunday in a 120-115 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Coming off a season-low 12 shot attempts Friday, Brown came out much more aggressive Sunday, but struggled to get much to fall. The forward shot a miserable 26.7 percent on 15 first-half shots and didn't do much better in the second half. Despite the rough shooting game, Brown's eight made free throws saved his stat line. Brown has improved his efficiency in his fifth season, shooting a career-high 49.7 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three, so look for Brown to get going again Tuesday against Dallas.