Brown finished with 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six boards, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes of a 105-75 loss to the Knicks on Sunday.

Brown accounted for a third of his team's points in the lopsided defeat. While he continued to put up decent numbers, it wasn't his most efficient outing, as he shot below 50 percent from the field. He'll face the 76ers on Wednesday.