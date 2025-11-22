Brown recorded 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-105 loss to Brooklyn.

Brown struggled with foul trouble in this one, which seemed to mess with his rhythm, and he finished with a plus/minus rating of minus-four in the eight-point loss. Payton Pritchard finished with a team-worst plus/minus rating of minus-13 and ended his evening with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one turnover.