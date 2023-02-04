Brown accumulated 27 points (9-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 106-94 loss to the Suns.

Brown struggled from beyond the arc but still led the Celtics in scoring in what was a surprising loss. Efficiency issues aside, Brown has thrived as Boston's second-best offensive player behind Jayson Tatum, and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest across his last seven appearances.