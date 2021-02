Brown recorded 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's loss against the Pistons.

Brown's numbers have taken a small hit since Jayson Tatum returned to the lineup, and he has surpassed the 25-point mark in just two of his last five games. Brown should remain one of the Celtics' main scoring threats going forward, but his usage rate and overall scoring figures have decreased a bit compared to the numbers he was posting earlier this season.