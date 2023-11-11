Brown delivered 28 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 121-107 win over the Nets.

Brown led the Celtics in scoring Friday, but perhaps even more importantly, he managed to bounce back from a sloppy 11-point effort against the 76ers on Wednesday. Brown is firmly entrenched as Boston's second-best scoring alternative behind Jayson Tatum, and while he has had a few ups and downs to start the year, he has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances.