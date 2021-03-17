Brown posted 28 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Jazz.

The 24-year-old has scored double-digit points in every game this season, averaging a career-high 24.4 points per game through 36 games. Brown is also averaging a career-high in assists (3.9) and steals (1.2) this season. He's having the most efficient season of his career and continues to play at an All-Star level. Brown and the Celtics will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday when they play Wednesday against the Cavaliers.