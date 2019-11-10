Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 30 in win

Brown delivered 30 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win at San Antonio.

Brown led the Celtics with his 30 points, and he should be looking at a larger role in the offense now that Gordon Hayward (hand) is expected to miss some time. Boston had the lead throughout most of this game. Brown is in a contract year and now is the time to shine. Next up are the Mavs in Dallas on Monday night.