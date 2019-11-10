Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 30 in win
Brown delivered 30 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win at San Antonio.
Brown led the Celtics with his 30 points, and he should be looking at a larger role in the offense now that Gordon Hayward (hand) is expected to miss some time. Boston had the lead throughout most of this game. Brown is in a contract year and now is the time to shine. Next up are the Mavs in Dallas on Monday night.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.