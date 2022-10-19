Brown posted 35 points (14-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 126-117 win over Philadelphia.

Brown struggled from the field to start the game, missing six of his eight shot attempts and all four attempts from beyond the arc in the first quarter. He righted the ship in the second period, making his first five shots and tallying 14 points. He found his stroke again in the fourth quarter, sinking three three-pointers and scoring 13 more points. The 25-year-old shot 59.3 percent from the field and 51.9 percent on threes in the preseason and that solid shooting carried over into the season's first game.