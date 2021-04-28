Brown dropped 39 points (13-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Thunder.

Brown was one of three Celtics players to collect four or more steals, as they finished with 16 swipes as a team. With Kemba Walker (side) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) out, Brown put the team on his shoulders, as he and Payton Pritchard were the only two players to score more than 14 points. Over his last eight games, Brown is averaging 28.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.