Brown closed with 41 points (15-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-114 victory over the Pelicans.

Brown dominated the Pelicans in this one by hitting 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts while also collecting his first double-double since Dec. 21 against the Pacers. The Cal product put up a season-high 41 points by drilling shots from all areas of the court, adding nine points from beyond the arc and eight from the free-throw line. Brown is averaging 27.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over his last six matchups.