Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores game-high 23 points Tuesday
Brown posted 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during a 110-89 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
Brown bounced back from a quiet game against the 76ers as he scored at least 18 points for the third time through the team's first four games. His 23 points marked a game high and he also picked up his first block of the season. Brown hasn't provided a ton other than scoring-related stats so far, but the 5.8 rebounds per game through the first four games is solid.
