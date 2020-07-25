Brown posted nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Friday's 98-84 loss to the Thunder.

Brown didn't do much in this game, but that was to be expected since head coach Brad Stevens said he would limit the minutes of his star players during the scrimmages. Brown was having a career year when play got suspended back in March. Over 50 appearances, Brown averaged 20.4 points (on 49 percent shooting from the field), 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.