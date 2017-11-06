Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores team-high 18 in Sunday's win
Brown scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two steals and an assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 104-88 win over the Magic.
All five Boston starters scored in double digits, with Brown leading the way. The second-year wing is enjoying a strong stretch of play, averaging 17.0 points, 7.3 boards, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over the last four games, and he's quickly emerging as a legitimate secondary scoring option for the Celtics alongside Kyrie Irving.
