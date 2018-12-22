Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores team-high 21 points Friday

Brown totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-7 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to Milwaukee.

Brown came off the bench and scored a team-high 21 points but struggled from the free-throw line, going just 2-of-7. His efficiency from the charity stripe has been an ongoing issue for Brown and certainly impacts his overall value. The four steals should be viewed as more of an anomaly given he averages just 0.8 per game.