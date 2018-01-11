Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores team-high 21 points
Brown scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win against Philadelphia.
After scoring four points on January 6, Brown responded with his first 20-plus point game since December 23. The guard has been inconsistent as a scorer as of late, averaging 10.0 point his previous five games. In addition, Brown had been shooting 34.5 percent from the floor during this same span. On Thursday, Brown regained the form that has led him to set a career-high in scoring with an average of 14.2 points in his second season. He will look to build upon his current scoring momentum against New Orleans on Tuesday.
