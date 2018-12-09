Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores team-high 23 points Saturday
Brown had 23 points (8-11 Fg, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 133-77 victory over the Bulls.
Brown topped his season-high 21 points from Thursday, dropping 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting Saturday. Brown has returned from injury and looked great despite coming off the bench. Keep in mind he has come up against the Knicks and the Bulls and so production is somewhat magnified. The Celtics will face the Pelicans on Monday in what should be a much closer game.
