Brown finished Tuesday's 120-113 victory over the Cavaliers with 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

Brown scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in the past six games as the Celtics held on for a hard-fought victory. It's been an underwhelming start to the season for Brown, currently averaging 22.1 points per game in 34.0 minutes. He is the 71st-ranked player in standard formats, his lowest rank since the 2018-19 season.