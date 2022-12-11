Brown produced 31 points (13-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 loss to the Warriors.

Brown racked up 16 points in the first half, 11 of which came in the second quarter on 5-of-7 shooting from the field as Boston tried to keep pace with the Warriors. The Celtics guard chipped in another 15 in the second half on 6-of-10 shooting, along with four rebounds and two assists but it wouldn't be enough to extend Boston's three-game winning streak. Brown has now eclipsed the 30-point mark 10 times this season while also collecting nine or more rebounds in three of his last five.