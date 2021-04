Brown registered 32 points (12-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Knicks.

Brown was coming off back-to-back 17-point performances, but he carried Boston offensively in this one and posted his first game with at least 30 points since March 21, when he scored 34 points against the Magic. Brown has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six appearances.