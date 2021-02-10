Brown had 33 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and eight rebounds across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Jazz.

Brown posted another dominant scoring performance, and while the rest of the team didn't help him much, it's worth noting this was Brown's fifth game with 33 or more points. This was an excellent bounce-back performance following a two-game absence, and Brown should remain one of Boston's top scoring threats as long as he remains in the lineup on a nightly basis. He is having a career-best year offensively.