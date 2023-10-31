Brown provided 36 points (13-24 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 126-107 victory over Washington.

Brown seems to have shaken off his poor 11-point outing in the season but with two strong performances, and he led the Celtics in scoring in this one as Boston cruised to a dominant victory in Washington. Brown is trending up and it seems his outing against the Knicks was nothing but an off night. He will try to keep it going against the Pacers on Wednesday.