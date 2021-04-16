Brown finished Thursday's 121-113 win over the Lakers with 40 points (17-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes.

Brown was nearly unstoppable from the field Thursday, torching the league's top-ranked defense for 40 points while missing only three of his 20 shot attempts. The fifth-year forward was only two points off his career high, and he came up big down the stretch with four points in the final minute after Boston nearly blew a 27-point fourth-quarter lead. Brown has scored at least 20 points in each of his past five contests, averaging 28.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 56.7 percent over that span.