Brown closed Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Nuggets with 41 points (16-29 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-14 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 41 minutes.

Brown led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring and shots made, also leading the way with a game-best rebound total in a well-rounded double-double showcase. Brown set a new season high in rebounds, hauling in 10 or more boards in five games this year. He also tallied a season-best point total, marking the second time he has recorded 40 or more points.