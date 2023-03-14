Brown logged 43 points (16-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Rockets.

Brown was hot from the field Monday night, scoring a season-high 43 points to lead Boston in a close loss. At times, his scoring looked effortless, and he played a key part in keeping the Celtics in it at the end. The former Cal product is putting up better numbers since the start of March, averaging 27.1 points on 51.4 percent shooting, 6.0 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals.