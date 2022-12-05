Brown finished with 34 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 victory over the Nets.

Brown recorded his second straight double-double with at least 34 points scored and 10 rebounds Sunday. He got off to a fast start, making all five of his three-point attempts and scoring 20 points in the first quarter. He's up to 27.0 points per game while making 50.9 percent of his shot attempts and 35.8 percent of his three-point tries.