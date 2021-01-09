Brown scored 27 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes in a 116-107 win over Washington on Friday.

Brown found his stride in the second quarter on 5-for-6 shooting to total 18 points by halftime. The forward recorded his second double-double in as many games. Brown has excelled this season from the field, shooting 54.7 percent this campaign. The 24-year-old has an impressive confidence this season, averaging 19.1 field goal attempts this year compared to last season's 15.6 attempts per game.