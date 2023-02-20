Brown (face) finished Sunday's All-Star Game with 35 points (16-27 FG, 3-12 3Pt), 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes of action.

The statistics don't mean much in what was perhaps the lowest-effort All-Star Game in NBA history, but the bigger news here is that Brown was able to take the floor for the first time since suffering a facial fracture against the 76ers on Feb. 8. He missed the Celtics' final four games heading into the break but looks to be on track to be available when Boston resumes play Thursday at Indiana.