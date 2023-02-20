Brown (face) was selected by Team LeBron as the second pick among the reserves for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Brown's status was up in the air heading into Sunday's matchup, but it appears as though he'll be available, and his early selection among the reserves is encouraging. However, it's certainly possible his playing time is monitored due to his facial fracture.
