Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Set for larger role in second season

Brown will step into a larger role for the Celtics this season, the Patriot Ledger reports.

After spending most of his rookie season in somewhat of a reduced role, Brown will become a major factor in what's expected to be one of the best rotations in the Eastern Conference. The versatile wing has reported improved his jumpshot over the summer, but coach Brad Stevens indicated that he's most excited about Brown's potential on the defensive end. "We need [Brown] to be a lock down defender," Stevens said. "If we're going to be the best that we can be, that's going to be important." Expect Brown to contend for a starting spot in camp, but he's likely to begin the season as a bench player, and he could see time at both forward spots, as well as shooting guard.