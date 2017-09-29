Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Set for larger role in second season
Brown will step into a larger role for the Celtics this season, the Patriot Ledger reports.
After spending most of his rookie season in somewhat of a reduced role, Brown will become a major factor in what's expected to be one of the best rotations in the Eastern Conference. The versatile wing has reported improved his jumpshot over the summer, but coach Brad Stevens indicated that he's most excited about Brown's potential on the defensive end. "We need [Brown] to be a lock down defender," Stevens said. "If we're going to be the best that we can be, that's going to be important." Expect Brown to contend for a starting spot in camp, but he's likely to begin the season as a bench player, and he could see time at both forward spots, as well as shooting guard.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Likely shut down for rest of summer league•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Thursday vs. Warriors•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Exits with leg injury•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores team-high 19 points off bench•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...