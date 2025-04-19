Coach Joe Mazzulla said Saturday that Brown (knee) was able to go through practice this week without restrictions and will play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown missed the final three games of the regular season due to a right knee impingement but appears ready to go for the playoffs without any minutes restrictions, per Jay King of The Athletic. Across Brown's previous 10 appearances, he averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.5 minutes.