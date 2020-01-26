Play

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Set to play Sunday

Brown (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

The 23-year-old was sidelined the last two games with a right ankle sprain but will return to the court Sunday in New Orleans. Brown is averaging 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals through nine games in January.

