Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Set to play Sunday
Brown (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
The 23-year-old was sidelined the last two games with a right ankle sprain but will return to the court Sunday in New Orleans. Brown is averaging 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals through nine games in January.
