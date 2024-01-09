Brown posted 40 points (17-26 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes in Monday's 133-131 loss to Indiana.

Brown led all players in Monday's contest in scoring and shots made while adding a trio of threes and hauling in a handful of rebounds to lead the charge for the Celtics. Brown set a new season high in scoring after previously holding a season-high scoring total of 36 points which he tallied Oct. 30 against Washington. Brown has recorded 30 or more points in two straight games, averaging 35.5 points per game over that two-game span.