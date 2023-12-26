Brown had 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 126-115 victory over the Lakers.

A second-quarter bump from LeBron James sent Brown to the locker room with a back issue, but he returned to start the second half. All five Celtic starters, including Brown, scored 18 or more points during the emphatic Christmas win in LA. Brown has scored 18 or more points in his last eight games. The Celtics now head home to face the struggling Pistons on Thursday night.