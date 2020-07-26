Brown compiled 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 117-103 scrimmage win over the Suns in Orlando.

With all of Boston's starters now in the bubble, the Celtics were dialed in on Sunday against a Suns squad that refused to go away until the final frame. Brown was a crucial factor in holding them off. Kemba Walker's limited minutes gave Brown some room to show his stuff, and he delivered with shots from all over the court, including three drills from beyond the arc. The Celtics are stacked with talent when they are healthy, and Brown will be in line for even more action if the Celtics last in the playoffs. Gordon Hayward is scheduled to take paternity leave in September, and his absence would increase Brown's load.