Brown (finger) still isn't practicing, but he was spotted Tuesday in the Celtics' weight room without a bandage on his right hand, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Brown needed five stitches on his right hand after an accident at his home and missed the final two regular-season games. However, there's been no indication the issue will impact his availability for the playoffs, so the All-Star forward should be returning to practice soon.