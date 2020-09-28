Brown tallied 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 Game 6 loss to Miami.

Brown was fantastic in a losing effort, dropping a team-high 26 points and continuing his tremendous postseason. While his partner in crime, Jayson Tatum, often receives the bulk of the praise, Brown has to be recognized for what he has brought to the table over the past two months. The arrow is firmly pointed up for Brown and he is going to command a somewhat lofty draft pick when the league reconvenes, whenever that might be.