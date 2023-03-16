Brown ended with 35 points (12-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 victory over Minnesota.

Brown had a complete performance Wednesday and played a massive role in Boston's tight win over Minnesota, plus he also posted his third 30-point performance since the beginning of March. He's been on a tear of late, averaging 28.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game across eight appearances this month.