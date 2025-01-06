Brown (shoulder) chipped in 21 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 loss to Oklahoma City.

The star swingman returned to action following a two-game absence due to a right shoulder sprain, finishing as Boston's second-leading scorer behind Jayson Tatum (26 points) in the loss. Brown was stellar in the first half of Sunday's contest, during which he scored all 21 of his points while shooting 8-for-12 from the field. However, he shot an abysmal 0-for-7 from the field in the second half, as the Celtics scored just 27 points in the final two quarters. On a more positive note, the 28-year-old was able to handle a full workload Sunday, and barring any setbacks, he should be able to shoulder his usual minutes against the Nuggets on Tuesday.