Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Shoots poorly in Celtic Win
Brown gathered nine points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Thursday's ugly 96-89 win over the Bucks.
Brown missed his first eight shots, before draining two treys in the second half. It was a poor shooting night for most Boston's supporting cast, as they team shot only 36.7 percent from the field during the ugly win. But the main fantasy positive is Brown is deeply entrenched as the starting shooting guard, averaging 34 minutes per game. Expect his numbers to improve gradually throughout the season as this drastically altered Celtic roster learns how to play better together. Brown and Boston now travel to Miami for a Saturday showdown.
