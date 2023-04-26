Brown amassed 35 points (15-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brown took it upon himself to do the bulk of the scoring Tuesday, ending with a team-high 33 points. Unfortunately, his teammates were unable to mirror his efforts, most notably Jason Tatum who went 1-of-10 from the perimeter en route to just 19 points. While the Celtics are still ahead 3-2 in the series, the Hawks have all the momentum heading back to Atlanta for Game 6. While Tatum is likely to bounce back after a couple of subpar performances, Brown is still going to have to be at his best should they hope to avoid a Game 7.