Brown (groin) will play in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.
Brown has missed three consecutive contests due to soreness in his right groin but will be back in action for Thursday's NBA Finals rematch. He managed to log a full practice Wednesday, which should give fantasy managers confidence that he can handle close to a full workload. Brown's return will steal minutes from Sam Hauser and Derrick White.
