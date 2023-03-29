Brown recorded 18 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-111 loss to the Wizards.

The 26-year-old wing saw his streak of games with at least 20 points and one three-pointer end at eight in a disappointing showing overall for the Celtics. Despite the stumble, Brown is still averaging an impressive 27.9 points, 6.4 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals through 14 games in March, shooting 51.8 percent from the floor on the month.