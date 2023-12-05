Brown closed with 30 points (14-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 122-112 loss to the Pacers.

Brown came one rebound shy of a double-double in the loss, and although the milestone continues to elude him this season, his strong multi-category contribution is a critical piece of Boston's success. His scoring and rebound averages are lagging behind his 2022-23 totals, but the upside fantasy potential for Brown is still unquestioned.