Brown went for 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 loss against the Heat.

Brown has topped the 20-point mark in each of the last three games of the series, shooting 60 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range during that span. He remains Boston's second-best scoring option behind Jayson Tatum, and fantasy players have to appreciate his contributions in rebounds, steals and threes as well.