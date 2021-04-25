Brown registered 20 points (8-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-104 loss to the Hornets.

The 24-year-old played his usual 30-plus minutes in his return to the starting lineup after missing two straight games due to left shoulder bursitis. Brown, who made his first-ever All-Star team this season, is averaging career highs in points, assists, steals, blocks and three-pointers this season through 54 games. The fifth-year forward will look to help get the Celtics back in the win column Tuesday at home against the Thunder.